UCLA vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The UCLA Bruins (7-4) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the California Golden Bears (5-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Cal matchup.
UCLA vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCLA vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-9.5)
|51.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-9.5)
|52.5
|-375
|+290
UCLA vs. Cal Betting Trends
- UCLA is 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Bruins have been favored by 9.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Cal is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
UCLA & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
