Saturday's game at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0) squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) at 10:00 AM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-60 victory, heavily favoring West Virginia.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Salukis secured a 66-55 win over George Washington.

Southern Illinois vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Southern Illinois vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 71, Southern Illinois 60

Other MVC Predictions

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Salukis beat the No. 170-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Charlotte 49ers, 55-52, on November 23, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Southern Illinois has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Salukis are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories, but also tied for the 49th-most losses.

Southern Illinois has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (one).

Southern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 over Charlotte (No. 170) on November 23

66-55 over George Washington (No. 194) on November 24

85-70 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 260) on November 7

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.2 FG%

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.2 FG% Quierra Love: 10.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

10.0 PTS, 5.2 AST, 3.5 STL, 44.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Seairra Hughes: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 63.8 FG%

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 63.8 FG% Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

19.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Tyranny Brown: 6.7 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

The Salukis are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game with a +14 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.0 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per outing (248th in college basketball).

