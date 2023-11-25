The Long Island Sharks (1-4) go up against the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Sharks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • In games Northern Kentucky shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Sharks are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Norse sit at 322nd.
  • The Norse score 72.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.6 the Sharks give up.
  • Northern Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Kentucky posted 72.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.3 points per contest.
  • The Norse allowed 61.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 63.8 in road games.
  • In home games, Northern Kentucky sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than away from home (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 DePauw W 85-68 Truist Arena
11/19/2023 @ Cincinnati L 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 88-73 Truist Arena
11/25/2023 LIU - Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris - Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

