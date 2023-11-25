South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Week 15 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the MVFC as we enter the college football bowl season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
- Last Game: W 41-0 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- TV Channel:
2. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 10-3
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
- Last Game: W 35-34 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- TV Channel:
3. South Dakota
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: W 34-24 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: North Dakota State
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- TV Channel:
4. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 7-5
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Idaho
5. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 8-4
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th
- Last Game: L 45-28 vs Villanova
6. North Dakota
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: L 42-35 vs Sacramento State
7. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: L 48-27 vs North Dakota State
8. Illinois State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 54th
- Last Game: L 22-21 vs North Dakota
9. Missouri State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 35-17 vs South Dakota State
10. Indiana State
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th
- Last Game: L 38-9 vs Southern Illinois
11. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 34-17 vs Youngstown State
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: L 48-6 vs South Dakota
