How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average 18.2 more points per game (74) than the Blue Hose give up (55.8).
- Morehead State is 2-2 when it scores more than 55.8 points.
- Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.
- The Blue Hose score 61.2 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 70.8 the Eagles give up.
- Presbyterian is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
- Morehead State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
- The Blue Hose are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.3% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (42.2%).
- The Eagles make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.
Morehead State Leaders
- Katie Novik: 9.8 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Veronica Charles: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Blessing King: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 65.2 FG%
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%
- Valentina Saric: 9.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 77-73
|Allen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Midway
|W 103-51
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ohio
|W 89-60
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/30/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.