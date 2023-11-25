Saturday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (2-3) and Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) going head to head at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 68-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Eagles' most recent game on Wednesday ended in an 89-60 victory over Ohio.

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 68, Presbyterian 59

Other OVC Predictions

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Hose are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 51st-most defeats.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.8 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

9.8 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Veronica Charles: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Blessing King: 6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 65.2 FG%

6.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 65.2 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

9.8 PTS, 57.1 FG% Valentina Saric: 9.8 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game, with a +16 scoring differential overall. They put up 74 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per outing (285th in college basketball).

