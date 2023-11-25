The Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. This game is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Louisville vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 63.0 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 57.6 the Cardinals give up.

When it scores more than 57.6 points, Liberty is 2-1.

Louisville has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.0 points.

The 83.8 points per game the Cardinals score are 11.8 more points than the Flames give up (72.0).

Louisville is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Liberty has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 83.8 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 46.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Flames give up.

The Flames make 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG%

11.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 47.8 FG% Nyla Harris: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 66.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Nina Rickards: 7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.2 PTS, 51.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

Louisville Schedule