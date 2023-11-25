The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) meet at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Louisville ranks 28th in points scored this season (33.2 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 18.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Kentucky ranks 100th in the FBS (338.8 total yards per game) and 42nd defensively (347.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Louisville Kentucky 443.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.8 (105th) 317 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (37th) 186.8 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.3 (93rd) 256.3 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (93rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (61st) 18 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (83rd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 2,710 yards (246.4 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 1,009 yards on 150 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also caught 15 passes for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 92 times for 585 yards (53.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 741 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 receptions (out of 78 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 365-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 33 targets.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has a total of 292 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has put up 2,234 passing yards, or 203.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56% of his passes and has tossed 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 172 carries for 990 yards, or 90 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 25 catches for 266 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has compiled 165 yards on 20 carries.

Dane Key has registered 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 528 (48 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has caught 36 passes and compiled 501 receiving yards (45.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Barion Brown's 38 catches (on 78 targets) have netted him 391 yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

