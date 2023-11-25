The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5) square off at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Louisville ranks 28th in points scored this year (33.2 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 18.4 points allowed per game. Kentucky ranks 65th in the FBS with 27.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 55th with 24.3 points ceded per contest on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Kentucky vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Kentucky Louisville 338.8 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (27th) 347.8 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (20th) 135.3 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.8 (26th) 203.5 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.3 (47th) 15 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (30th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has racked up 2,234 yards (203.1 yards per game) while completing 56% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has rushed 172 times for 990 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 266 yards and five touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has run for 165 yards across 20 carries.

Dane Key's 528 receiving yards (48 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 receptions on 60 targets with four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has racked up 501 receiving yards (45.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Barion Brown's 38 catches (on 78 targets) have netted him 391 yards (35.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 2,710 yards (246.4 ypg) on 197-of-301 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 1,009 yards on 150 carries while finding the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also caught 15 passes for 200 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 585 yards on 92 attempts, scoring eight times.

Jamari Thrash's 741 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 78 times and has registered 50 receptions and six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 33.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 21 receptions are good enough for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

