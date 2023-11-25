How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (2-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kentucky vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats score eight fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats give up (71.2).
- Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.2 points.
- The 62.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 8.5 fewer points than the Bearcats give up (71).
- Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 71 points.
- Cincinnati has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 62.5 points.
- The Wildcats are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41.6%).
- The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, just 11.2% less than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 14.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 62.7 FG%
- Amiya Jenkins: 10 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Eniya Russell: 9.5 PTS, 39.3 FG%
- Brooklynn Miles: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 59-48
|Alico Arena
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|L 84-55
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Colorado
|L 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
