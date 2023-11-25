Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Horizon teams are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Washington State Cougars playing the Green Bay Phoenix.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Milwaukee Panthers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Washington State Cougars vs. Green Bay Phoenix
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|FloHoops
|UMKC Kangaroos at Cleveland State Vikings
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Detroit Mercy Titans at Georgia Southern Eagles
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Youngstown State Penguins
|5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Chattanooga Mocs
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
