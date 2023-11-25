The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is the setting for the Grambling Tigers' (5-5) matchup against the Southern Jaguars (5-5) on November 25, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET.

From an offensive standpoint, Grambling ranks 37th in the FCS with 29.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 79th in points allowed (316.0 points allowed per contest). Southern ranks 18th-worst in total yards per game on offense (291.2), but at least it has been playing well on defense, ranking fourth-best in total yards allowed per contest (259.9).

Grambling vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: NBC

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Grambling vs. Southern Key Statistics

Grambling Southern 373.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (116th) 316.0 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (5th) 156.8 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (108th) 216.5 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (87th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has thrown for 2,129 yards (212.9 ypg) to lead Grambling, completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 129 times for 803 yards (80.3 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 101 times for 524 yards (52.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' team-leading 546 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 40 targets) with two touchdowns.

Lyndon Rash has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 383 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Robinson's 25 grabs are good enough for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,643 yards on 57.7% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has rushed for 501 yards on 92 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Gary Quarles has run for 381 yards across 86 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 327 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

August Pitre III has 16 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 242 yards (24.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Colbey Washington has racked up 182 reciving yards (18.2 ypg) this season.

