The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) play the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Hilltoppers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Falcons' opponents hit.
  • Western Kentucky went 10-1 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Falcons ranked 126th.
  • Last year, the Hilltoppers recorded 7.1 fewer points per game (71.4) than the Falcons allowed (78.5).
  • Western Kentucky went 5-1 last season when scoring more than 78.5 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Western Kentucky put up 77.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 67.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hilltoppers were better at home last season, allowing 69 points per game, compared to 72.8 in road games.
  • Western Kentucky made 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Wichita State L 71-61 Charles Koch Arena
11/14/2023 @ Murray State W 86-81 CFSB Center
11/18/2023 Kentucky State W 95-75 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Bowling Green - Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Canisius - Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 UNC Asheville - Place Bell Arena

