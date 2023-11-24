College football Week 13 action includes seven games featuring Big 12 teams. Keep reading to get up-to-date the top performers and results.

TCU vs. Oklahoma

Week 13 Big 12 Results

Oklahoma 69 TCU 45

  • Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 65.5

Oklahoma Leaders

  • Passing: Dillon Gabriel (24-for-38, 400 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 130 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Drake Stoops (14 TAR, 12 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

TCU Leaders

  • Passing: Josh Hoover (32-for-58, 344 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 150 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: JoJo Earle (6 TAR, 4 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

OklahomaTCU
607Total Yards520
400Passing Yards344
207Rushing Yards176
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, November 24
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-14.5)

Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCF (-14)

BYU Cougars at No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Oklahoma State (-16.5)

West Virginia Mountaineers at Baylor Bears

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: McLane Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: West Virginia (-10.5)

Kansas Jayhawks at Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas (-7)

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kansas State (-10)

