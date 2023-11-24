Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-1) face the No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (8-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Oregon State?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 36, Oregon State 23

Oregon 36, Oregon State 23 Oregon has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 9-0.

The Ducks have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter and won them all.

Oregon State will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Beavers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Oregon is 7-2-1 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Ducks have been installed as favorites by a 13.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

In 10 games played Oregon State has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Five of Oregon's games this season have gone over Friday's total of 62.5 points.

This season, three of Oregon State's games have ended with a score higher than 62.5 points.

The point total for the game of 62.5 is 20.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (46.5 points per game) and Oregon State (36.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 67.5 59.3 Implied Total AVG 41.4 46.2 36.6 ATS Record 7-2-1 3-2-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 52.1 56.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 31.8 32.4 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-1 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.