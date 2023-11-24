The Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Colorado Buffaloes (5-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN3

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kentucky vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 64.4 points per game are only 0.4 more points than the 64.0 the Buffaloes give up.

Kentucky has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 64.0 points.

Colorado has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.4 points.

The 87.2 points per game the Buffaloes record are 21.0 more points than the Wildcats allow (66.2).

Colorado has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 66.2 points.

Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 87.2 points.

This year the Buffaloes are shooting 51.4% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats' 37.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Buffaloes have given up.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.0 FG%

14.8 PTS, 10.2 REB, 63.0 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 11.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.0 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Brooklynn Miles: 7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG% Eniya Russell: 8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%

8.6 PTS, 35.4 FG% Maddie Scherr: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 28.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Kentucky Schedule