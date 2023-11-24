The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is set for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

Kapanen has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

