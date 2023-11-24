Justin Faulk will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators meet at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Faulk in the Blues-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Justin Faulk vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Faulk has yet to score a goal through 18 games this year.

Faulk has a point in nine of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Faulk has an assist in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Faulk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Faulk has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Faulk Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 18 Games 4 10 Points 3 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

