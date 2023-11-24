Should you bet on Jake Neighbours to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Nashville Predators meet up on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

  • Neighbours has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Neighbours has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:14 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:45 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:12 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:52 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

