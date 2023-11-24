If you reside in Hart County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Hart County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Hart County High School at Bell County High School