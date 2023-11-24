Desmond Bane, Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Suns - November 24
Friday's 5:00 PM ET game between the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) and the Phoenix Suns (9-6) at FedExForum features the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane and the Suns' Kevin Durant as players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies fell to the Rockets 111-91. With 23 points, Bane was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|23
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|23
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Ziaire Williams
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane posts 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 20 points, 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 29.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Ziaire Williams' numbers for the season are 9.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.2 boards per contest.
- Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 2.3 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
- David Roddy's numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.7% from the floor.
Watch Bane, Durant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.