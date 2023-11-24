The Phoenix Suns (9-6) hope to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on November 24, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: NBA TV

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 12th.

The Grizzlies' 107.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 114.9 the Suns allow.

Memphis is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.9 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average 106.8 points per game at home, 1.1 fewer points than away (107.9). On defense they concede 113.5 per game, 0.9 fewer points than away (114.4).

Memphis gives up 113.5 points per game at home, and 114.4 on the road.

This season the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.0 per game) than away (25.1).

Grizzlies Injuries