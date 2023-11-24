The Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Phoenix Suns (9-6) on Friday, November 24 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 5:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies enter this matchup on the heels of a 111-91 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. In the losing effort, Desmond Bane paced the Grizzlies with 23 points.

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5.0 Xavier Tillman PF Out Knee 9.3 6.7 2.4 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2.0 Jake LaRavia PF Questionable Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Back), Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Yuta Watanabe: Questionable (Quadricep)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily

