Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Predators on November 24, 2023
The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center on Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Robert Thomas, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.
Blues vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)
One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Thomas, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 20:05 per game.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Jordan Kyrou has 11 points (0.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|2
|0
|2
|6
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Pavel Buchnevich has 11 total points for St. Louis, with six goals and five assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|0
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg has scored nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 21 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with nine goals and eight assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
