How to Watch the Kentucky vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (4-0) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kentucky vs. NC State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, 5.2 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.
- When Kentucky gave up fewer than 70.8 points last season, it went 6-5.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Wolfpack averaged were only two more points than the Wildcats gave up (68.8).
- NC State went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 68.8 points.
- The Wolfpack made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- The Wildcats' 39% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Wolfpack gave up to their opponents (37.9%).
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-54
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 68-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 59-48
|Alico Arena
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
