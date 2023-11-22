Wednesday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) and the North Alabama Lions (3-1) at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with UT Martin securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on November 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 73, North Alabama 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-3.3)

UT Martin (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 142.2

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 77.4 per outing to rank 299th in college basketball.

The 40.8 rebounds per game UT Martin averages rank 31st in the nation, and are 2.6 more than the 38.2 its opponents record per outing.

UT Martin knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (275th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per contest its opponents make while shooting 31.4% from deep.

The Skyhawks put up 88.9 points per 100 possessions (257th in college basketball), while giving up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

UT Martin has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (250th in college basketball action), 1.2 more than the 12 it forces on average (205th in college basketball).

