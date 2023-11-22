How to Watch UT Martin vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-1) go up against the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Georgia State vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Tennessee Tech vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | November 22)
UT Martin Stats Insights
- This season, the Skyhawks have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lions' opponents have made.
- In games UT Martin shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Lions are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Skyhawks sit at 25th.
- The Skyhawks record 80.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lions allow.
- When UT Martin scores more than 66.8 points, it is 3-0.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.1 points per contest.
- The Skyhawks allowed 72.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, UT Martin performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Brescia
|W 90-72
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/19/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/22/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
