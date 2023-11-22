Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues will play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Looking to wager on Krug's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Torey Krug vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Krug Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Krug has averaged 21:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In one of 17 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Krug has a point in four of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 17 games this season, Krug has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Krug has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Krug going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Krug Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 17 Games 5 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

