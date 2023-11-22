The Phoenix Suns (8-6) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (7-8) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Kevin Durant recorded 31 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the Suns.

The Warriors are coming off of a 121-116 win against the Rockets in their last outing on Monday. In the Warriors' win, Stephen Curry led the team with 32 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back Yuta Watanabe SF Out Quadricep 6.0 3.0 0.0

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Questionable Foot 7.7 2.0 1.3

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA

