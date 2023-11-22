Wednesday's contest that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) versus the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-68 in favor of Southern Illinois, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 81, New Mexico State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-13.9)

Southern Illinois (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

Southern Illinois was led by its defense last year, as it ranked 12th-best in the country by surrendering just 61.4 points per game. It ranked 321st in college basketball in points scored (65.7 per contest).

Last season the Salukis grabbed 28.8 rebounds per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 30.0 rebounds per contest (101st-ranked).

Southern Illinois dished out 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 109th in the nation.

Last year the Salukis averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Salukis were 112th in the nation with 7.9 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

Southern Illinois gave up 6.1 threes per game (46th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Southern Illinois attempted 27.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 53.6% of the shots it took (and 66.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 24.1 three-pointers per contest, which were 46.4% of its shots (and 33.8% of the team's buckets).

