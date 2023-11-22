How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) take on the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (42.7%).
- Southern Illinois compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.
- The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 121st.
- The Salukis averaged 6.0 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Aggies gave up (71.7).
- Southern Illinois put together a 7-1 record last season in games it scored more than 71.7 points.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.
- The Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.0 on the road.
- Southern Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.0%).
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Queens
|W 91-68
|Banterra Center
|11/16/2023
|Chicago State
|W 71-55
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|L 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
