The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-1) take on the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Southern Illinois vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Aggies had given up to their opponents (42.7%).

Southern Illinois compiled a 15-4 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.

The Salukis were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 121st.

The Salukis averaged 6.0 fewer points per game last year (65.7) than the Aggies gave up (71.7).

Southern Illinois put together a 7-1 record last season in games it scored more than 71.7 points.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.

The Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.0 on the road.

Southern Illinois sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32.0%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule