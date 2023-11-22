For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Robert Thomas a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

  • In six of 17 games this season, Thomas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.
  • Thomas has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Thomas averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:17 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:35 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 4 0 4 17:30 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:13 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:36 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:16 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:07 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

