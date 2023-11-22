The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a bet on Buchnevich? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich's plus-minus this season, in 16:07 per game on the ice, is +5.

Buchnevich has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Buchnevich has a point in seven games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Buchnevich has an assist in four of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Buchnevich's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 15 Games 4 11 Points 6 6 Goals 2 5 Assists 4

