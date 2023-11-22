Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) battle the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Truist Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|Texas A&M-CC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Kentucky (-7.5)
|141.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Northern Kentucky (-8.5)
|142.5
|-420
|+310
Northern Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 12 Norse games hit the over.
- Texas A&M-CC compiled a 19-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- In Islanders games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.
