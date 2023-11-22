The Murray State Racers (2-2) face the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Murray State matchup in this article.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-2.5) 145.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-2.5) 145.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Murray State covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last year.

The Racers were 5-9 ATS last year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Mountaineers games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.