The Murray State Racers (2-2) take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers had given up to their opponents (40.3%).
  • Last season, Murray State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.3% from the field.
  • The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mountaineers finished 246th.
  • The Racers put up 5.8 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (64.6).
  • Murray State went 16-8 last season when it scored more than 64.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
  • At home, the Racers allowed 67.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Murray State sunk more treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Tennessee Tech W 78-72 CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Western Kentucky L 86-81 CFSB Center
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington L 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Appalachian State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 Bradley - CFSB Center
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.