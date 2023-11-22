How to Watch Murray State vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (2-2) take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers had given up to their opponents (40.3%).
- Last season, Murray State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.3% from the field.
- The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mountaineers finished 246th.
- The Racers put up 5.8 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (64.6).
- Murray State went 16-8 last season when it scored more than 64.6 points.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.
- At home, the Racers allowed 67.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.8.
- Beyond the arc, Murray State sunk more treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 78-72
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 86-81
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
