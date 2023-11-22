For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jakub Vrana a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Vrana has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
  • Vrana has zero points on the power play.
  • Vrana's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1
11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

