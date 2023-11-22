The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) and St. Louis Blues (9-7-1) face off at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes lost to the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have won six of the 12 games, or 50.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis has a record of 5-6 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals four of 17 times.

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 56 (15th) Goals 46 (28th) 57 (19th) Goals Allowed 46 (5th) 18 (4th) Power Play Goals 4 (31st) 14 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues went 6-4-0 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 games, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, Blues' games average 8.9 goals, 1.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues have scored 46 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Blues' 46 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.