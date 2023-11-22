The St. Louis Blues' (9-7-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Juuso Valimaki D Out Face Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 46 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona's 56 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-125) Blues (+105) 6.5

