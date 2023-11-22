Blues vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 22
The St. Louis Blues' (9-7-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Juuso Valimaki
|D
|Out
|Face
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 46 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the league.
- They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona's 56 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
