The North Alabama Lions (1-3) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4), who have lost four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (64.2) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (64.7).
  • When UT Martin allowed fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
  • Last year, the Lions recorded just 2.0 more points per game (66.3) than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).
  • North Alabama went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Vanderbilt L 70-68 Skyhawk Arena
11/14/2023 @ Central Arkansas L 56-45 Farris Center
11/18/2023 South Dakota State L 55-38 Skyhawk Arena
11/21/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
11/28/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Evansville - Skyhawk Arena

