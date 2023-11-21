Tuesday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) versus the North Alabama Lions (1-3) at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 21.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 55-38 loss to South Dakota State in their last game on Saturday.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 67, North Alabama 62

UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks averaged 64.2 points per game last season (198th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (181st in college basketball). They had a -2 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, UT Martin scored more points (64.4 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.

At home, the Skyhawks put up 66.4 points per game last season, 4.0 more than they averaged away (62.4).

In 2022-23, UT Martin gave up 0.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (64.3).

