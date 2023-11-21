The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) will face the James Madison Dukes (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Illinois Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

James Madison Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrence Edwards: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Takal Molson: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mezie Offurum: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Vado Morse: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Freidel: 8.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 80.5 14th
12th 61.4 Points Allowed 68.1 118th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 34.8 35th
345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.0 104th
109th 13.9 Assists 13.4 150th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.