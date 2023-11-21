Tuesday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (4-0) versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 83-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of James Madison, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 21.

The game has no line set.

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, Mexico Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

Southern Illinois vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 83, Southern Illinois 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Illinois vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-5.5)

James Madison (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois Performance Insights

Southern Illinois was 321st in college basketball in points scored (65.7 per game) and 12th-best in points allowed (61.4) last year.

At 28.8 rebounds per game and 30 rebounds allowed, the Salukis were 322nd and 101st in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Southern Illinois was 109th in the nation in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

The Salukis made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 259th, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 6.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 33% from downtown last season, Southern Illinois was 46th and 120th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Salukis attempted 46.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 53.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.8% of the Salukis' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.2% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.