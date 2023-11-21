Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Scott County, Kentucky today? We've got you covered.
Scott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Middlesboro High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
