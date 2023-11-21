Tuesday's game at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) at 12:00 PM ET on November 21. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 win for Prairie View A&M.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 78, Eastern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Prairie View A&M (-6.1)

Prairie View A&M (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

On offense, Eastern Kentucky was the 30th-ranked team in college basketball (78.6 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 278th (73.5 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Colonels were seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (36.6 per game) and 314th in rebounds conceded (33.5).

With 14.9 assists per game last season, Eastern Kentucky was 52nd in the nation.

Last season, the Colonels were 53rd in the nation in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 171st in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Eastern Kentucky gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 34% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 312th and 199th, respectively, in college basketball.

The Colonels took 37.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 29% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 62.7% of their shots, with 71% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.