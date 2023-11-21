The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-11.5) 152.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-10.5) 151.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky went 17-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 11 Colonels games hit the over.

Prairie View A&M compiled an 11-15-0 ATS record last year.

Panthers games went over the point total 11 out of 26 times last season.

