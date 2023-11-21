Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Daviess County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McLean County High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21

5:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Whitesville, KY

Whitesville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Paducah Tilghman High School at Owensboro High School