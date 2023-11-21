The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at CFSB Center.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Murray State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights put up 5.3 fewer points per game last year (60.6) than the Racers gave up (65.9).

When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.

Last year, the Racers scored only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Knights allowed (68.2).

Murray State went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Bellarmine Schedule