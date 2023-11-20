Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Warren County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant View Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
