The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Camren Hunter: 16.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 72.9 148th 326th 75.9 Points Allowed 81.5 359th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.5 60th 117th 13.8 Assists 12.4 230th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 13.0 291st

